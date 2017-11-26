Top Stories
Miss Universe 2017 - Judges &amp; Hosts Announced!

Miss Universe 2017 - Judges & Hosts Announced!

Caitriona Balfe's Life on 'Outlander' Set May Have Gotten Easier Due to This Fan's Advice!

Caitriona Balfe's Life on 'Outlander' Set May Have Gotten Easier Due to This Fan's Advice!

Kanye West Debuts Never-Before-Seen Yeezys!

Kanye West Debuts Never-Before-Seen Yeezys!

Sun, 26 November 2017 at 5:00 pm

Miss Universe 2017 Performers List Revealed!

Miss Universe 2017 Performers List Revealed!

The 2017 Miss Universe pageant is set to air in a few hours and two amazing performers will be taking the stage tonight for the festivities.

Dozens of contestants will be competing from around the globe for the title of Miss Universe, and only one will be crowned the winner.

Throughout the show, airing at 7pm ET on Fox tonight, two performers will be entertaining the crowd. Be on the lookout for performances by Fergie and Rachel Platten throughout the evening!

If you missed it, check out the list of judges and hosts for tonight as well.

Tune into the show tonight on Fox!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Fox
Posted to: 2017 Miss Universe

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Oprah made a buffet out of her Thanksgiving leftovers! - TMZ
  • Dove Cameron and Thomas Doherty's first date was straight out of a movie - Just Jared Jr
  • Here are the holiday movies you should be watching this weekend - TooFab
  • Malia Obama is getting support from Chelsea Clinton and Ivanka Trump - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Niall Horan wishes he could wear this outfit every day - Just Jared Jr