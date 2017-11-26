Miss Universe 2017 Performers List Revealed!

The 2017 Miss Universe pageant is set to air in a few hours and two amazing performers will be taking the stage tonight for the festivities.

Dozens of contestants will be competing from around the globe for the title of Miss Universe, and only one will be crowned the winner.

Throughout the show, airing at 7pm ET on Fox tonight, two performers will be entertaining the crowd. Be on the lookout for performances by Fergie and Rachel Platten throughout the evening!

If you missed it, check out the list of judges and hosts for tonight as well.

Tune into the show tonight on Fox!