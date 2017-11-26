Naya Rivera Arrested for Domestic Battery in West Virginia

Naya Rivera was arrested on Saturday night (November 25) for a domestic violence incident, which reportedly involved her husband Ryan Dorsey.

Police in Kanawha County, West Virginia confirmed to People that the 30-year-old former Glee actress was arrested and is waiting to be arraigned.

Local news outlet WSAZ reports that the arrest was for a domestic battery charge and investigators said it involved her husband at their home. Ryan is from the West Virginia county and it’s likely they were visiting his family for Thanksgiving this weekend.

Naya and Ryan, 34, are the parents of a two-year-old son named Josey. They split back in November 2016, but they got back together and the divorce was called off last month.

We have reached out to Naya‘s rep for comment.