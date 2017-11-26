Rebel Wilson Fires Back at Critics Over Defamation Lawsuit Winnings

Top Stories
Sun, 26 November 2017 at 9:28 am

Rebel Wilson arrives for a flight at LAX Airport on Saturday evening (November 25) in Los Angeles.

If you didn’t know, over the summer, the 37-year-old comedian was awarded millions of dollars after winning a defamation lawsuit. Now, she’s firing back at the publications that are “whining” and “trying to get it reduced.”

‘They’re whining about the amount they’re going to have to pay me and trying to get it reduced, which is really gross considering that I’m giving the money to charity,” Rebel said on Seven Network’s Sunday Night program (via Daily Mail.) Articles published in 2015 defamed Rebel by trying to make it seem like she was lying about her age and other details about her life.

“It was so, so satisfying that the jury voted with me. It was such an overwhelming, comprehensive victory that it was just amazing. I’ve proved very publicly that what I was saying was the truth and that they wrote a bunch of lies, and that I was maliciously defamed,” she said. “So it was very, very satisfying to win.”

Rebel was awarded $650,000 in general damages and $3,917,472 in special damages.
Photos: Backgrid
