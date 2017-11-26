Reese Witherspoon & Son Tennessee Get French Fry Mustaches

Reese Witherspoon and her husband Jim Toth look elegant as they arrive for the Le Bal des Débutantes on Saturday (November 25) in Paris, France.

The couple were in attendance to support Reese‘s daughter Ava, as she was a part of the event.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Reese Witherspoon

The next day, Reese shared a silly photo with her son Tennessee.

“French fries. You know…. Literally. 😂,” she captioned the photo. Check it out below!

Earlier in the week, Reese and Ava stepped out in matching outfits to do some shopping ahead of Ava‘s big night.