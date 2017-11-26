Steve Harvey Addresses 2015 Mistake in Opening Monologue at Miss Universe 2017

Steve Harvey started off the 2017 Miss Universe pageant by addressing his big mistake from the last time he hosted.

The 60-year-old host of the show joined the competitors on stage at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas and mentioned the moment from when he announced the wrong winner at 2015 Miss Universe.

“Well, my first year we started right here in Las Vegas,” he said. “We all know how that went. We don’t need to go back into that.”

