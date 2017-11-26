Top Stories
Sun, 26 November 2017 at 4:34 pm

Taylor Lautner & Sister Makena Joke About Being Excited To See Each Other

Taylor Lautner & Sister Makena Joke About Being Excited To See Each Other

Taylor Lautner makes his way through LAX airport on Saturday (November 25) in Los Angeles.

The 25-year-old actor reunited with his sister Makena earlier in the week, and the two shared their “excitement” about the encounter.

“I swear she’s REALLY excited to see me,” Taylor captioned a couple photos on Instagram.

“When he doesn’t give me attention…” Makena wrote on her page. Check out the pics below!

The week before, Taylor checked out his pal Adam Sandler at his stand up show and even hopped on stage to do a couple aerial moves.

I swear she's REALLY excited to see me

A post shared by Taylor Lautner (@taylorlautner) on

When he doesn't give me attention…

A post shared by Makena Lautner (@makenalautner) on

Photos: BackGrid USA
