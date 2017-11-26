Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' Spends Second Week at Number 1 on Billboard Chart

Reputation is continuing to dominate the charts!

The new Taylor Swift album is spending it’s second week on top after selling an additional 256,000 units, according to Billboard.

Not only is the album number one, but it’s also the first album to spend multiple weeks at number one since Jay Z‘s 4:44, AND the first album from a woman to spend more than a single week at number one since Rihanna‘s ANTI.

Also coming in the top five was Tim McGraw and Faith Hill‘s duet album The Rest of Our Life at number two. Sam Smith‘s The Thrill of It All came in at number three while Garth Brooks‘ The Anthology: Part I, The First Five Years hit number four. Rounding out the top five was Pentatonix‘s A Pentatonix Christmas, which made it’s return to the top ten list.