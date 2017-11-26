Who Won Miss Universe 2017? The Crown Goes To...

Top Stories
Sun, 26 November 2017 at 9:59 pm

The winner of the 2017 Miss Universe pageant was announced during the live event held on Sunday night (November 26) at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas!

Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters from South Africa has been crowned the 2017 Miss Universe!

The celeb panel of judges evaluated all 92 contestants from all over the world on evening wear, fitness, lifestyle, talent and interview categories.

Last year’s winner Iris Mittenaere from the Philippines was on hand to help crown Demi-Leigh.

Demi-Leigh is the second woman to bring home the crown for South Africa.

Watch the crowning moment below!

Congrats Demi-Leigh!
Photos: Getty
