Wilmer Valderrama Checks Out Guns 'N Roses in Concert!

Wilmer Valderrama is all smiles while heading back to his car following a night out with friends on Friday (November 24) in Los Angeles.

The 37-year-old actor checked out that Guns ‘N Roses concert that evening with his pals.

Wilmer is currently a series regular on the hit CBS police drama NCIS. He joined the show last year for the 14th season. It is still one of the most watched shows on television after all of these years!