Top Stories
Naya Rivera Arrested for Domestic Battery in West Virginia

Willow Smith Says Growing Up in the Public Eye Was 'Excruciatingly Terrible'

Charlie Rose Is Being Stripped of Some Awards

Sun, 26 November 2017 at 2:30 am

Wilmer Valderrama Checks Out Guns 'N Roses in Concert!

Wilmer Valderrama Checks Out Guns 'N Roses in Concert!

Wilmer Valderrama is all smiles while heading back to his car following a night out with friends on Friday (November 24) in Los Angeles.

The 37-year-old actor checked out that Guns ‘N Roses concert that evening with his pals.

Wilmer is currently a series regular on the hit CBS police drama NCIS. He joined the show last year for the 14th season. It is still one of the most watched shows on television after all of these years!
Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Wilmer Valderrama

