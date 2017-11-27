'A Very Pentatonix Christmas' Special 2017 - Guest Performers Lineup!
Tonight is the night for the A Very Pentatonix Christmas special, which is set to air on NBC.
The three-time Grammy Award-winning group will be performing some of their holiday tunes for the new special, which is sure to get fans in the mood for the season!
The a Capella group will sing songs from their holiday album A Pentatonix Christmas Deluxe, which is a re-release of their platinum-selling 2016 holiday album.
The second annual holiday special will air tonight (November 27) at 10/9c on NBC with an encore airing on Friday, November 8 at 8/7c.
Click inside for details on the performers and songs…
PERFORMERS
Pentatonix – Scott Hoying, Mitch Grassi, Kirstin Maldonado, Kevin Olusola and Matt Sallee
Jennifer Hudson
Brett Eldredge
Jay Leno
Darci Lynne Farmer