'A Very Pentatonix Christmas' Special 2017 - Guest Performers Lineup!

Tonight is the night for the A Very Pentatonix Christmas special, which is set to air on NBC.

The three-time Grammy Award-winning group will be performing some of their holiday tunes for the new special, which is sure to get fans in the mood for the season!

The a Capella group will sing songs from their holiday album A Pentatonix Christmas Deluxe, which is a re-release of their platinum-selling 2016 holiday album.

The second annual holiday special will air tonight (November 27) at 10/9c on NBC with an encore airing on Friday, November 8 at 8/7c.

PERFORMERS

Pentatonix – Scott Hoying, Mitch Grassi, Kirstin Maldonado, Kevin Olusola and Matt Sallee

Jennifer Hudson

Brett Eldredge

Jay Leno

Darci Lynne Farmer