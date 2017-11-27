Top Stories
Meghan Markle Reveals How Prince Harry Proposed in First Joint Interview (Video)

Armie Hammer Slams Buzzfeed's Article About Him: It's 'Bitter AF'

Find Out Why Jay-Z Was Forced to Cancel His Concert

Mon, 27 November 2017 at 5:23 pm

'A Very Pentatonix Christmas' Special 2017 - Guest Performers Lineup!

'A Very Pentatonix Christmas' Special 2017 - Guest Performers Lineup!

Tonight is the night for the A Very Pentatonix Christmas special, which is set to air on NBC.

The three-time Grammy Award-winning group will be performing some of their holiday tunes for the new special, which is sure to get fans in the mood for the season!

The a Capella group will sing songs from their holiday album A Pentatonix Christmas Deluxe, which is a re-release of their platinum-selling 2016 holiday album.

The second annual holiday special will air tonight (November 27) at 10/9c on NBC with an encore airing on Friday, November 8 at 8/7c.

Click inside for details on the performers and songs…

PERFORMERS

PentatonixScott Hoying, Mitch Grassi, Kirstin Maldonado, Kevin Olusola and Matt Sallee
Jennifer Hudson
Brett Eldredge
Jay Leno
Darci Lynne Farmer
Photos: NBC
