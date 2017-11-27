Armie Hammer Quits Twitter After Slamming Buzzfeed's Article

Armie Hammer suits up while attending IFP’s 2017 Gotham Independent Film Awards on Monday (November 27) in New York City.

The 31-year-old actor was joined at the event by his wife Elizabeth Chambers and his Call Me By Your Name co-star Timothee Chalamet, who is nominated for Breakthrough Actor.

Earlier in the day, Armie deleted his Twitter account after he slammed Buzzfeed for an article that was written about him titled, “Ten Long Years of Trying to Make Armie Hammer Happen.”

The article questioned why movie producers continue to cast Armie in movies when most of his films have failed in some way. The article was slammed by people on social media and elsewhere.

We’re glad that Armie continues to get jobs as it has led to his career-best work in Call Me By Your Name, now playing in limited release!