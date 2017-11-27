Top Stories
Find Out Why Jay-Z Was Forced to Cancel His Concert

Mon, 27 November 2017 at 12:10 pm

Armie Hammer Slams Buzzfeed's Article About Him: It's 'Bitter AF'

Buzzfeed published an article titled, “Ten Long Years of Trying to Make Armie Hammer Happen,” written by Anne Helen Petersen, a Senior Culture Writer at the site, and now Armie is responding to the piece.

The article directly asks the question, “How many second chances does a handsome white male star get?” and says, “Ultimately, the problem isn’t that Armie Hammer was given this many chances to happen. It’s that the system that ensured those chances — along with those given to so many other white men — also withholds chances, leeway, and faith from those who need and would benefit from them most.”

Armie tweeted at the writer, “Your chronology is spot on but your perspective is bitter AF. Maybe I’m just a guy who loves his job and refuses to do anything but what he loves to do…?”

Armie is receiving critical acclaim for his work in Call Me By Your Name, which is sure to be big this awards season.

Some people on Twitter are outraged at the article, writing, “Wow. I never want to refer to someone’s writing as “hot garbage,” but that’s what this is,” and “This “article” is so many different kinds of needless, and irrelevant. Also, just mean for no reason.” You can read the article here.
Photos: Getty
