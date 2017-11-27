Bella Hadid & Hailey Baldwin Live It Up on Miami Boat Ride

Hailey Baldwin and Bella Hadid had a blast in Miami today!

The models teamed up for a boat ride on restaurant, nightlife, and hospitality entrepreneur David Grutman‘s $1.7 million VanDutch powerboat on Monday (November 27).

Hailey wore a ruffled pink flower-printed dress, while Bella showed off her figure in a nude-colored mini dress and white button-up shirt.

The duo, along with Justine Skye, also took a ride on David‘s custom Cadillac Escalade golf cart and went shopping at Kith.

While on land, Hailey threw on an oversized Adidas sweatshirt, while Bella stayed warm in a neon yellow jacket. Bella‘s final outfit was a white crop top and ripped blue jeans.

