Bella Thorne & Patrick Schwarzenegger's 'Midnight Sun' Gets Romantic Poster

Bella Thorne and Patrick Schwarzenegger‘s upcoming movie Midnight Sun now has an official poster!

It features the 20-year-old actress cozying up to the 24-year-old actor on a boat ride, along with the tagline “Dreams come true at night.”

Patrick‘s character has his arm around Bella‘s as the two gaze lovingly into each other’s eyes. (See more first-look photos from the film here.)

The epic romantic drama follows 17-year-old Katie Price (Bella), sheltered since childhood with a life-threatening sensitivity to sunlight. Katie’s world opens up after dark when she ventures out to play her guitar for travelers. One night, she meets Charlie (Patrick) whom she has secretly admired for years. She hides her condition from him, and the two embark on a uniquely powerful romance.

Don’t miss Midnight Sun when it hits theaters on March 23, 2018, and stay tuned for the official trailer this Friday (December 1)!

See the full poster below…