Carey Mulligan, Garrett Hedlund & Mary J. Blige Get Honored at Gotham Awards 2017

Carey Mulligan, Mary J. Blige and Garrett Hedlund brought Mudbound to IFP’s 2017 Gotham Independent Film Awards!

The co-stars hit the red carpet at the annual award ceremony on Monday evening (November 27) in New York City.

The were also joined by their cast mates Jason Clarke and Jason Mitchell as well as director Dee Rees.

During the ceremony, their film was honored with a special Gotham jury award for ensemble performance from a cast.

Additionally, Mary received a nomination for Breakthrough Actor!

FYI: Carey is wearing Christian Dior. Mary is wearing a Temraza gown.