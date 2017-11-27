Top Stories
Mon, 27 November 2017 at 5:00 am

Chris Lowell & Girlfriend Kerry Bishé Write On New Sidewalk

Chris Lowell & Girlfriend Kerry Bishé Write On New Sidewalk

Chris Lowell and his girlfriend Kerry Bishé go for a walk in the Soho neighborhood on Saturday (November 25) in New York City.

The 33-year-old Glow actor and the 33-year-old Narcos actress were spotted carving into a freshly cemented sidewalk before stopping to look at Christmas trees.

Earlier in the week, Chris shared some photos of a few Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade floats covered with nets before the big parade.

“New York • 2016 • Night before Thanksgiving • I love this time of year,” he captioned the photos. Check it out below!

A post shared by Chris Lowell (@mrchrislowell) on

