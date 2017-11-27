Chris Pratt Channels 'Parks & Recreation' in Hilarious Selfie

Chris Pratt is throwing it back to his days on Parks & Recreation!

The 38-year-old actor channeled his character’s alter-ego in a cute new selfie on his Instagram.

In the photo, Chris can be seen holding a large FBI mug, a nod to his character Andy Dwyer’s favorite play character Burt Macklin.

Burt is an FBI agent that is always on the hunt for stolen jewels.

“Just gazin’ off in the distance sippin’ some coffee from my FREAKIN’ FBI MUG. #burtmacklin,” Chris captioned the photo.

Check out the selfie below…