CMA Country Christmas 2017 - Performers List Revealed!

Reba McEntire is taking over as host of the CMA Country Christmas celebration this year – now in its eighth year!

The annual show is airing tonight and Reba will be joined by lots of special performer guests as well as a 25-piece orchestra. Jennifer Nettles handed over hosting duties to Reba this year after hosting the previous seven years. The event was taped at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, Tennessee, and is sure to please.

Be sure to tune into the 2017 CMA Country Christmas special, airing tonight on ABC!

Click inside to see the full list of performers for CMA Country Christmas on ABC…

CMA Country Christmas Performers List

Kelsea Ballerini

Luke Bryan

CB30

Dan + Shay

Brett Eldredge

Alan Jackson

Lady Antebellum

Little Big Town

Dustin Lynch

CeCe Winans

Trisha Yearwood

Chris Young