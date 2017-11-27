CMA Country Christmas 2017 - Performers List Revealed!
Reba McEntire is taking over as host of the CMA Country Christmas celebration this year – now in its eighth year!
The annual show is airing tonight and Reba will be joined by lots of special performer guests as well as a 25-piece orchestra. Jennifer Nettles handed over hosting duties to Reba this year after hosting the previous seven years. The event was taped at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, Tennessee, and is sure to please.
CMA Country Christmas Performers List
Kelsea Ballerini
Luke Bryan
CB30
Dan + Shay
Brett Eldredge
Alan Jackson
Lady Antebellum
Little Big Town
Dustin Lynch
CeCe Winans
Trisha Yearwood
Chris Young