Top Stories
Meghan Markle &amp; Prince Harry Talk About Having Kids One Day

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Talk About Having Kids One Day

Armie Hammer Quits Twitter After Slamming Buzzfeed's Article

Armie Hammer Quits Twitter After Slamming Buzzfeed's Article

Police Reveal More Details on Naya Rivera's Arrest

Police Reveal More Details on Naya Rivera's Arrest

Find Out Why Jay-Z Was Forced to Cancel His Concert

Find Out Why Jay-Z Was Forced to Cancel His Concert

Mon, 27 November 2017 at 11:14 pm

Dustin Hoffman, Adam Sandler & Ben Stiller Bring 'Meyerowitz Stories' to Gotham Awards 2017

Dustin Hoffman, Adam Sandler & Ben Stiller Bring 'Meyerowitz Stories' to Gotham Awards 2017

Dustin Hoffman, Adam Sandler and Ben Stiller brought the Meyerowitz Stories to IFP’s 2017 Gotham Independent Film Awards!

The co-stars hit the red carpet at the annual award ceremony on Monday evening (November 27) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Dustin Hoffman

During the ceremony Adam was up for Best Actor for his role in the film.

Dustin, along with Al Gore, were also given a nod at the ceremony when they were presented with special tributes.

Al received the Humanitarian Tribute while Dustin was given the Actor Tribute.

10+ pictures inside from the Gotham Awards
Just Jared on Facebook
dustin hoffman adam sandler gotham film fest 01
dustin hoffman adam sandler gotham film fest 02
dustin hoffman adam sandler gotham film fest 03
dustin hoffman adam sandler gotham film fest 04
dustin hoffman adam sandler gotham film fest 05
dustin hoffman adam sandler gotham film fest 06
dustin hoffman adam sandler gotham film fest 07
dustin hoffman adam sandler gotham film fest 08
dustin hoffman adam sandler gotham film fest 09
dustin hoffman adam sandler gotham film fest 10
dustin hoffman adam sandler gotham film fest 11

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Gotham Awards, Adam Sandler, Al Gore, Ben Stiller, Dustin Hoffman

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Jay-Z canceled his upcoming concert in Nebraska - TMZ
  • Mackenzie Ziegler's new music video is out now - Just Jared Jr
  • Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder apologizes for her #metoo campaign comments - TooFab
  • Bruno Mars wins big at the 2017 Soul Train Awards - The Hollywood Reporter
  • You can buy Sabrina Carpenter's new merch on Cyber Monday - Just Jared Jr