Dustin Hoffman, Adam Sandler & Ben Stiller Bring 'Meyerowitz Stories' to Gotham Awards 2017

Dustin Hoffman, Adam Sandler and Ben Stiller brought the Meyerowitz Stories to IFP’s 2017 Gotham Independent Film Awards!

The co-stars hit the red carpet at the annual award ceremony on Monday evening (November 27) in New York City.

During the ceremony Adam was up for Best Actor for his role in the film.

Dustin, along with Al Gore, were also given a nod at the ceremony when they were presented with special tributes.

Al received the Humanitarian Tribute while Dustin was given the Actor Tribute.

