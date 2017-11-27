Ed Sheeran Steps Out with Longtime Girlfriend Cherry Seaborn After 'Perfect' X Factor UK Performance!

Ed Sheeran shares a laugh with his longtime girlfriend Cherry Seaborn while doing their best to try and keep a low profile on Sunday (November 26) in London, England.

The cute couple were making their way out of Rum Kitchen in Notting Hill after treating themselves to a night out.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ed Sheeran

Earlier that same evening, Ed hit the stage on the X Factor UK during the live shows to deliver a stunning rendition of his latest single “Perfect” as the special musical guest – Catch the performance below!



Ed Sheeran – ‘Perfect’ | Live Shows | The X Factor 2017