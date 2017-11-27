Top Stories
Find Out Why Jay-Z Was Forced to Cancel His Concert

Mon, 27 November 2017 at 12:47 pm

Eddie Redmayne & Felicity Jones to Make Another Movie Together!

Eddie Redmayne and Felicity Jones both won acclaim and several awards for their work in the film The Theory of Everything and now they’re getting ready to work together again!

The actors will reteam for the upcoming period action adventure The Aeronauts, about real-life 19th century hot air balloonists.

“In 1862, they embarked on an extraordinary journey to discover the secrets of the heavens. In the process, they fly higher in an open balloon than anyone ever has – either before or since. They make breathtaking discoveries, but as they ascend to the highest reaches of the atmosphere, they are forced into an epic fight for survival,” Deadline reports.

Eddie and Felicity will begin work on the project in spring 2018.
