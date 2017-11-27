Eric McCormack Tells 'Ellen' That He Thinks of 'Will & Grace' Cast as New 'Golden Girls'!

Eric McCormack makes an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, airing on Monday (November 27), and talks all about the return of his hit show Will & Grace and the feeling of comfort the sitcom provides its fans.

“It’s fortuitous timing, I think. If Hillary [Clinton] was in office, I think we’d still be having fun but since that didn’t happen it’s like we’re delivering goods to the needy is how it feels a little bit,” the 54-year-old actor told Ellen.

“I like to think of us as the new Golden Girls,” Eric added.

Eric also chats with Ellen about playing opposite characters while simultaneously working on Will & Grace and his sci-fi Netflix series Travelers – Watch below!



