Fergie Will Host Fox's Music Competition 'The Four'

Fergie is set to host the upcoming music competition series The Four on Fox!

The show will start with four singers in the coveted seats and each week, newcomers will come to fight for a seat. The longer they hold onto their seats, the closer they are to their dreams. The singer left “sitting” will win a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to take their career to the next level with a panel of music industry heavyweights behind them.

Sean “Diddy” Combs, Meghan Trainor, DJ Khaled, and Republic Records exec Charlie Walk will serve as the panelists.

“I am very excited and proud to be the host of The Four: Battle for Stardom,” Fergie said in a statement. “This is a unique and modern show format that I believe will set the standard for the next generation of singing competition series on TV. I am looking forward to being by the contestants’ sides during what could be the most important performances of their lives. Along with these amazing panelists whom I know and love, I hope my experiences as a solo artist and as a member of The Black Eyed Peas can help guide them in their quest to make it in the music industry.”