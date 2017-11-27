Fifth Harmony & Pitbull Debut 'Por Favor' Music Video - Watch Here!

Fifth Harmony strut their stuff in the just released music video for their Pitbull collaboration “Por Favor,” and you can watch it right here!

The clip sees the ladies – Normani Kordei, Ally Brooke, Lauren Jauregui and Dinah Jane – performing together in various set ups while the 36-year-old rapper indulges in a love affair.

A part two continuation for the visual is set to be released for the “Spanglish” version soon.

Last week, Fifth Harmony and Pitbull performed the track live together for the first time on the Dancing With the Stars finale.



Pitbull & Fifth Harmony – ‘Por Favor’ (Official Video)