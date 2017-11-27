Top Stories
Find Out Why Jay-Z Was Forced to Cancel His Concert

Find Out Why Jay-Z Was Forced to Cancel His Concert

Mon, 27 November 2017 at 10:38 am

Fifth Harmony & Pitbull Debut 'Por Favor' Music Video - Watch Here!

Fifth Harmony & Pitbull Debut 'Por Favor' Music Video - Watch Here!

Fifth Harmony strut their stuff in the just released music video for their Pitbull collaboration “Por Favor,” and you can watch it right here!

The clip sees the ladies – Normani Kordei, Ally Brooke, Lauren Jauregui and Dinah Jane – performing together in various set ups while the 36-year-old rapper indulges in a love affair.

A part two continuation for the visual is set to be released for the “Spanglish” version soon.

Last week, Fifth Harmony and Pitbull performed the track live together for the first time on the Dancing With the Stars finale.


Pitbull & Fifth Harmony – ‘Por Favor’ (Official Video)
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane, Fifth Harmony, Lauren Jauregui, Music, Music Video, Normani Kordei, Pitbull

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Jay-Z canceled his upcoming concert in Nebraska - TMZ
  • Mackenzie Ziegler's new music video is out now - Just Jared Jr
  • Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder apologizes for her #metoo campaign comments - TooFab
  • Bruno Mars wins big at the 2017 Soul Train Awards - The Hollywood Reporter
  • You can buy Sabrina Carpenter's new merch on Cyber Monday - Just Jared Jr