Garrett Clayton, CeeLo Green & More Step Out for Hollywood Christmas Parade 2017!

Garrett Clayton is dapper and festive as he hits the red carpet at the 2017 Hollywood Christmas Parade Celebration held on Sunday (November 26) in Hollywood.

The 26-year-old Hairspray Live! star was joined at the event by CeeLo Green and his longtime girlfriend Shani James, Tara Reid and her tech entrepreneur boyfriend Ted Dhanik, Jermaine Dupri, Village People, Montel Williams, Kate Linder, Dr. Oz and Garrett‘s co-host Elizabeth Stanton.

“Co-Hosting 🌟#HollywoodChristmasParade w/ @lizmstanton. I know, it looks like I’m having 0% fun. Happy Holidays! 🎄,” Garrett captioned with his Instagram post at the event.



