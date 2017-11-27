Gavin Rossdale Takes Quick Trip to London With Girlfriend Sophia Thomalla

Top Stories
Gavin Rossdale wears a trench coat as he goes for a stroll on Saturday (November 25) in London, England.

The 51-year-old Bush front man was joined by his girlfriend Sophia Thomalla.

The next day, Gavin headed back home to Los Angeles.

“i’m on a plane back to la. everyone you see is facing a challenge you probably know nothing about – be kind,” he tweeted.

He also mentioned that he enjoyed the weather in London, saying, “this plane journey will end soon. london was bright crispy days followed by fire lit nights of red wine and planning – la will be the ocean for those ideas to launch.”
