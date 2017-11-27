Top Stories
Find Out Why Jay-Z Was Forced to Cancel His Concert

Find Out Why Jay-Z Was Forced to Cancel His Concert

Mon, 27 November 2017 at 1:21 pm

Gigi Gorgeous & Girlfriend Nats Getty Welcome First Child Together Via Surrogate

Social star Gigi Gorgeous and Nats Getty announced that they have welcomed a child together via surrogate.

Gigi and Nats both shared the big news with their fans on social media this morning.

“Thank you so much to our beautiful surrogate,” Gigi simply wrote on her Instagram with a pic of their tiny family.

Nats also revealed on Snapchat that their first child is a boy, named Enzo.

“Our little angel,” Nats also wrote on Instagram with another photo.

Thank you so much to our beautiful surrogate🤱🏼❤️

A post shared by GIGI GORGEOUS 👸🏼 (@gigigorgeous) on

💙Our little angel 💙 @gigigorgeous

A post shared by Nats Getty (@natsgetty) on

