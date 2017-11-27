Top Stories
Kanye West Debuts Never-Before-Seen Yeezys!

Mon, 27 November 2017 at 9:49 am

Gwyneth Paltrow, Chris Pratt & More 'Marvel' Stars Celebrate 10 Years on 'Vanity Fair' Holiday Cover!

Gwyneth Paltrow, Chris Pratt & More 'Marvel' Stars Celebrate 10 Years on 'Vanity Fair' Holiday Cover!

Vanity Fair is commemorating 10 years of the Marvel universe’s unprecedented movie-making success with its big stars on separate covers for the 2017 Holiday issue!

The covers include Gwyneth Paltrow (Pepper Potts), Chris Pratt (Star-Lord), Chris Evans (Captain America), Mark Ruffalo (The Hulk), Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Tom Holland (Spider-Man), Black Panther‘s Chadwick Boseman, Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Jeremy Renner (Hawk Eye), Doctor Strange‘s Benedict Cumberbatch, Don Cheadle (War Machine), Paul Bettany (Vision), Elizabeth Olsen (Scarlet Witch), Anthony Mackie (Falcon) and Evangeline Lilly (The Wasp).

In the mag, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige promises a definitive end to the Avengers franchise that built Marvel, saying that the fourth installment will “bring things you’ve never seen in superhero films: a finale.”

“There will be two distinct periods: everything before Avengers 4 and everything after. I know it will not be in ways people are expecting,” Kevin added.

Photos: Photographed exclusively for Vanity Fair by Jason Bell
