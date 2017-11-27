Top Stories
Meghan Markle Reveals How Prince Harry Proposed in First Joint Interview (Video)

Armie Hammer Slams Buzzfeed's Article About Him: It's 'Bitter AF'

Find Out Why Jay-Z Was Forced to Cancel His Concert

Mon, 27 November 2017 at 5:36 pm

James Franco & Kevin Hart Set to Host 'Saturday Night Live'

Saturday Night Live just announced their next superstar hosts!

James Franco and Kevin Hart are both set to take on hosting duties during the show’s December episodes.

James will take the stage for the fourth time to host the December 9th episode alongside musical guest SZA.

Later in the month, Kevin will return to SNL for the third time during the December 16th holiday episode with seven-time musical guest the Foo Fighters.

As previously announced, Saoirse Ronan will host on December 2nd, along with musical guest U2.
