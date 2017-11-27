Top Stories
Find Out Why Jay-Z Was Forced to Cancel His Concert

Find Out Why Jay-Z Was Forced to Cancel His Concert

Mon, 27 November 2017 at 11:40 am

Jennifer Lopez's Guess Campaign Debuts & She Looks Stunning!

Jennifer Lopez's Guess Campaign Debuts & She Looks Stunning!

Jennifer Lopez is fronting the GUESS Jeans Spring 2018 advertising campaign, and she’s looking amazing in the newly released image!

“When I got the call from Paul Marciano asking me to become the new GUESS Girl, I was thrilled and excited to be a part of such an iconic brand that I have loved since I was a teenager,” the 48-year-old entertainer said in a statement. “When I look back at early GUESS campaigns through the years, you see all of these beautiful models and iconic images that Paul has created. It is a tremendous compliment to have been selected for GUESS’ Spring 2018 campaign.”

GUESS co-founder Paul Marciano added, “Jennifer Lopez is a GUESS Girl’s dream! She is an accomplished artist, she is iconic, and sensual. Jennifer’s impact and influence continues to grow and this campaign celebrates the notion that women get more beautiful and talented as they gain life experience. Her beauty and class shine through this campaign and I am so excited Jennifer accepted to be our new GUESS Girl and at the same time ‘Femme Fatale’ of Marciano.”
Just Jared on Facebook
jennifer lopez guess campaign 01

Credit: Tatiana Gerusova/Guess
Posted to: Fashion, Jennifer Lopez

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Jay-Z canceled his upcoming concert in Nebraska - TMZ
  • Mackenzie Ziegler's new music video is out now - Just Jared Jr
  • Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder apologizes for her #metoo campaign comments - TooFab
  • Bruno Mars wins big at the 2017 Soul Train Awards - The Hollywood Reporter
  • You can buy Sabrina Carpenter's new merch on Cyber Monday - Just Jared Jr