Jennifer Lopez's Guess Campaign Debuts & She Looks Stunning!

Jennifer Lopez is fronting the GUESS Jeans Spring 2018 advertising campaign, and she’s looking amazing in the newly released image!

“When I got the call from Paul Marciano asking me to become the new GUESS Girl, I was thrilled and excited to be a part of such an iconic brand that I have loved since I was a teenager,” the 48-year-old entertainer said in a statement. “When I look back at early GUESS campaigns through the years, you see all of these beautiful models and iconic images that Paul has created. It is a tremendous compliment to have been selected for GUESS’ Spring 2018 campaign.”

GUESS co-founder Paul Marciano added, “Jennifer Lopez is a GUESS Girl’s dream! She is an accomplished artist, she is iconic, and sensual. Jennifer’s impact and influence continues to grow and this campaign celebrates the notion that women get more beautiful and talented as they gain life experience. Her beauty and class shine through this campaign and I am so excited Jennifer accepted to be our new GUESS Girl and at the same time ‘Femme Fatale’ of Marciano.”