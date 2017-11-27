Jeremy Piven's 'Wisdom of the Crowd' Canceled Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations

The CBS drama Wisdom of the Crowd starring Jeremy Piven has been canceled amid sexual harassment allegations made against the actor.

The network has opted not to order more episodes of the show, but the rest of the unaired episodes from the original order will continue to air on Sundays at 8pm.

The show has had low ratings for most of its first season with an average of 8.9 million viewers and a 1.3 rating among adults 18-49, according to THR.

Piven has been accused of sexual harassment by several women and CBS is investigating the claims.