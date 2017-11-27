Top Stories
Meghan Markle Reveals How Prince Harry Proposed in First Joint Interview (Video)

Meghan Markle Reveals How Prince Harry Proposed in First Joint Interview (Video)

Armie Hammer Slams Buzzfeed's Article About Him: It's 'Bitter AF'

Armie Hammer Slams Buzzfeed's Article About Him: It's 'Bitter AF'

Find Out Why Jay-Z Was Forced to Cancel His Concert

Find Out Why Jay-Z Was Forced to Cancel His Concert

Mon, 27 November 2017 at 7:28 pm

Jeremy Piven's 'Wisdom of the Crowd' Canceled Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations

Jeremy Piven's 'Wisdom of the Crowd' Canceled Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations

The CBS drama Wisdom of the Crowd starring Jeremy Piven has been canceled amid sexual harassment allegations made against the actor.

The network has opted not to order more episodes of the show, but the rest of the unaired episodes from the original order will continue to air on Sundays at 8pm.

The show has had low ratings for most of its first season with an average of 8.9 million viewers and a 1.3 rating among adults 18-49, according to THR.

Piven has been accused of sexual harassment by several women and CBS is investigating the claims.

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: CBS, Jeremy Piven, Television

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Jay-Z canceled his upcoming concert in Nebraska - TMZ
  • Mackenzie Ziegler's new music video is out now - Just Jared Jr
  • Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder apologizes for her #metoo campaign comments - TooFab
  • Bruno Mars wins big at the 2017 Soul Train Awards - The Hollywood Reporter
  • You can buy Sabrina Carpenter's new merch on Cyber Monday - Just Jared Jr