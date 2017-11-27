Top Stories
Meghan Markle Reveals How Prince Harry Proposed in First Joint Interview (Video)

Armie Hammer Slams Buzzfeed's Article About Him: It's 'Bitter AF'

Find Out Why Jay-Z Was Forced to Cancel His Concert

Mon, 27 November 2017 at 8:43 pm

Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez Reportedly Kept in Touch During Thanksgiving Apart

Justin Bieber is back to work following his Thanksgiving vacation!

The 23-year-old “Love Yourself” singer was spotted arriving at the recording studio on Monday (November 27) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

He wore a beige t-shirt with the word “Billy” on it, matching shorts, slides featuring black and white stripes, and a purple bracelet.

Justin spent his Thanksgiving playing hockey with high school students in his native Canada.

Meanwhile, Justin‘s rumored on-again girlfriend Selena Gomez was in Texas with her family.

“They both spent Thanksgiving with their families,” a source told E! News. “They are still doing really well together, but they agreed it was best for them to be with their families for the holiday.”

Selena felt it was too soon for Justin to come to Texas with her,” another insider added. “Her family is still getting comfortable with the idea of them back together.”

Another insider said the duo still kept in contact and FaceTimed while they were apart.

Justin says he hopes he can spend Christmas with her but knows that it will take a very long time for her family to accept him back in,” the source shared.
