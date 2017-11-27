Top Stories
Mon, 27 November 2017 at 6:53 pm

Kendall Jenner Gets Back to Work After Girls Trip to the Bahamas!

Kendall Jenner is back to work after a relaxing holiday weekend!

The 22-year-old model was spotted on the set of a photo shoot on Monday (November 27) at a mansion in Miami, Fla.

Kendall kept it casual in a black tee paired with leggings and sneakers while she took a phone call.

Over the weekend, Kendall joined pal Hailey Baldwin on her 21st birthday trip to the Bahamas.

They were also joined by Bella Hadid, Isabella Peschardt, Camila Morrone, Justine Skye and Renell Medrano.

Kendall took to her Instagram to share a cute snap of the bikini-clad group hanging out on a boat. Check it out below…

