Kris Jenner Says Daughters' Pregnancies Are 'Like a Faucet' That 'Won't Turn Off'

Kris Jenner can’t stop teasing fans over her daughters’ pregnancies!

During the Keeping Up with the Kardashians Holiday Special, the 62-year-old Kardashian-Jenner matriarch couldn’t help but drop some very not-so-subtle hints about her daughters’ pregnancies.

“One of my favorite traditions during the holidays is to shop for all the kids for Christmas — and now, it’s extra special because I get to shop for all the grandkids,” Kris said. “It never seems to end, which is exciting.”

Kris‘ daughters Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner are both reported to be expecting their first child, but neither have officially confirmed the news yet.

“I used to pray that one of you guys would have a baby,” an emotional Kris says. “And now it’s like a faucet that that we turned on and it won’t turn off, so the fact that I have all these grandchildren — it’s been the most amazing journey to watch your kids [have kids]. It’s truly the meaning of life.”