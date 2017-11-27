Kumail Nanjiani & Zoe Kazan Bring 'The Big Sick' to Gotham Awards 2017

Kumail Nanjiani and his wife Emily V. Gordon coupled up at IFP’s 2017 Gotham Independent Film Awards!

The couple hit the red carpet at the annual award show on Monday evening (November 27) in New York City.

They were joined at the event by Kumail‘s The Big Sick co-star Zoe Kazan.

The trio’s film is up for Best Screenplay at the ceremony.

The Big Sick is up against films including Call Me by Your Name, Get Out and Lady Bird.