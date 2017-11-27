'Lady Bird' Becomes Rotten Tomatoes' Best Reviewed Movie Ever!

The critically acclaimed movie Lady Bird is now the best reviewed movie on Rotten Tomatoes in the history of the site!

The film, starring Saoirse Ronan and written and directed by Greta Gerwig, has a 100% rating on the aggregator site after 170 reviews.

The previous record for the most “fresh” reviews was set by Toy Story 2 with 163 fresh reviews.

“This is completely amazing and so incredibly appreciated by the entire team that made Lady Bird,” Greta told RT in a statement. “We put our heart and souls into this movie, and the last step of this deeply collaborative art form of filmmaking is giving the film to the audience and the film critics. That there has been such a warm reception is a dream come true. Thank you to everyone who has seen the film and has written about it so thoughtfully. We are all on cloud nine and using our tomato emoji more than we ever thought possible.”

Lady Bird is playing now in theaters everywhere!