Top Stories
Meghan Markle Reveals How Prince Harry Proposed in First Joint Interview (Video)

Meghan Markle Reveals How Prince Harry Proposed in First Joint Interview (Video)

Armie Hammer Slams Buzzfeed's Article About Him: It's 'Bitter AF'

Armie Hammer Slams Buzzfeed's Article About Him: It's 'Bitter AF'

Find Out Why Jay-Z Was Forced to Cancel His Concert

Find Out Why Jay-Z Was Forced to Cancel His Concert

Mon, 27 November 2017 at 9:51 pm

Lady Bird's Saoirse Ronan & Greta Gerwig Step Out at Gotham Awards 2017

Lady Bird's Saoirse Ronan & Greta Gerwig Step Out at Gotham Awards 2017

Saoirse Ronan and Greta Gerwig look gorgeous on the red carpet at IFP’s 2017 Gotham Independent Film Awards on Monday (November 27) in New York City.

The ladies are both nominated for their work on the film Lady BirdSaoirse for Best Actress and Greta for both Best Director and Best Screenplay.

Greta was joined by her longtime partner Noah Baumbach!

Also pictured inside: The Florida Project stars Brooklynn Prince and Bria Vinaite. Brooklyn was up for Best Breakthrough Actor.

FYI: Saoirse is wearing a Rodarte gown and Tiffany & Co. jewelry. Greta is wearing a Gucci gown. Bria is wearing a Prabal Gurung dress.

15+ pictures inside of Saoirse Ronan and Greta Gerwig at the event…

Just Jared on Facebook
saoirse ronan greta gerwig gotham awards 01
saoirse ronan greta gerwig gotham awards 02
saoirse ronan greta gerwig gotham awards 03
saoirse ronan greta gerwig gotham awards 04
saoirse ronan greta gerwig gotham awards 05
saoirse ronan greta gerwig gotham awards 06
saoirse ronan greta gerwig gotham awards 07
saoirse ronan greta gerwig gotham awards 08
saoirse ronan greta gerwig gotham awards 09
saoirse ronan greta gerwig gotham awards 10
saoirse ronan greta gerwig gotham awards 11
saoirse ronan greta gerwig gotham awards 12
saoirse ronan greta gerwig gotham awards 13
saoirse ronan greta gerwig gotham awards 14
saoirse ronan greta gerwig gotham awards 15
saoirse ronan greta gerwig gotham awards 16
saoirse ronan greta gerwig gotham awards 17

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Gotham Awards, Bria Vinaite, Brooklynn Prince, Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach, Saoirse Ronan

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Jay-Z canceled his upcoming concert in Nebraska - TMZ
  • Mackenzie Ziegler's new music video is out now - Just Jared Jr
  • Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder apologizes for her #metoo campaign comments - TooFab
  • Bruno Mars wins big at the 2017 Soul Train Awards - The Hollywood Reporter
  • You can buy Sabrina Carpenter's new merch on Cyber Monday - Just Jared Jr