Lady Bird's Saoirse Ronan & Greta Gerwig Step Out at Gotham Awards 2017

Saoirse Ronan and Greta Gerwig look gorgeous on the red carpet at IFP’s 2017 Gotham Independent Film Awards on Monday (November 27) in New York City.

The ladies are both nominated for their work on the film Lady Bird – Saoirse for Best Actress and Greta for both Best Director and Best Screenplay.

Greta was joined by her longtime partner Noah Baumbach!

Also pictured inside: The Florida Project stars Brooklynn Prince and Bria Vinaite. Brooklyn was up for Best Breakthrough Actor.

FYI: Saoirse is wearing a Rodarte gown and Tiffany & Co. jewelry. Greta is wearing a Gucci gown. Bria is wearing a Prabal Gurung dress.

