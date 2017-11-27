Margot Robbie Is 'Thrilled' With Where Her Career Is At!

Margot Robbie keeps it cool and casual in a beanie as she makes her way through John F. Kennedy International Airport on Sunday (November 26) in New York City.

The 27-year-old actress is in town to promote her upcoming film I, Tonya, which is getting her a ton of critical praise.

Margot currently graces the cover of Vogue Australia‘s December 2017 issue, where she opens up about balancing her career, personal life and owning her own production company called LuckyChap.

“It’s hard, I’m sure a ton of people reading this have their own business and it’s so hard,” Margot told the mag. “Having a business is stressful and time-consuming, but it’s incredibly rewarding. There are obviously a lot of times where I’ll have a meltdown and go: ‘I can’t do it anymore.’ And you miss out on a lot of things, like you rarely go on holidays, you miss everyone’s weddings, everyone’s birthdays. I haven’t been home once this year, I haven’t seen my best friends, my nephew. So there’s that side to it where it kind of hurts to sacrifice those things, but it’ also enormously satisfying to build something and to be part of something. It’s wild to think it’s been 10 years since Neighbours. It’s so crazy because time has flown, but at the same time, so, so much has happened.”

“I’m thrilled with where I’m at in my career,” Margot added. “I’ve got absolutely no regrets, every experience has been incredible, character-building and career-shaping.”