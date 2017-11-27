Top Stories
Mon, 27 November 2017 at 9:49 pm

Margot Robbie Shimmers on the Gotham Awards Red Carpet

Margot Robbie Shimmers on the Gotham Awards Red Carpet

Margot Robbie was sparkling on the red carpet at IFP’s 2017 Gotham Independent Film Awards!

The 27-year-old I, Tonya actress stepped out at the annual award ceremony on Monday evening (November 27) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Margot Robbie

During the ceremony, Margot was nominated for Best Actress for her role in the film!

Margot was up against actresses including Lady Bird‘s Saoirse Ronan, Marjorie Prime star Lois Smith, ColumbusHaley Lu Richardson and I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore star Melanie Lynskey.

FYI: Margot is wearing a Saint Laurent dress.
Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Gotham Awards, Margot Robbie

