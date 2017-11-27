Margot Robbie Shimmers on the Gotham Awards Red Carpet

Margot Robbie was sparkling on the red carpet at IFP’s 2017 Gotham Independent Film Awards!

The 27-year-old I, Tonya actress stepped out at the annual award ceremony on Monday evening (November 27) in New York City.

During the ceremony, Margot was nominated for Best Actress for her role in the film!

Margot was up against actresses including Lady Bird‘s Saoirse Ronan, Marjorie Prime star Lois Smith, Columbus‘ Haley Lu Richardson and I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore star Melanie Lynskey.

FYI: Margot is wearing a Saint Laurent dress.