Mon, 27 November 2017 at 1:32 pm

Meghan Markle Reveals How Prince Harry Proposed in First Joint Interview (Video)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle just gave their first televised interview to celebrate their engagement!

The newly engaged couple opened up about how Harry proposed, as well as how they first met.

“It was a cozy night, we were roasting chicken… and it was an amazing surprise. It was so sweet and natural and very romantic. He got on one knee,” Meghan said.

When asked if it was an instant yes, Meghan said, “Yes! As a matter of fact, I could barely let [Harry] finish proposing. I said, ‘Can I say yes now?’”

Harry says that he thinks he managed to catch Meghan by surprise with the proposal!

Meghan says she wouldn’t call her relationship a “whirlwind,” as the media has labeled it. “There have been layers attached to how people it has become, after we had a good five, six months almost with just privacy, which was amazing. I think we were able to have so much time just to connect and we never went longer than two weeks without seeing each other even though we were obviously doing a long distance relationship. We made it work.”

Harry and Meghan said they were introduced by a mutual friend and they first met with back-to-back dates in early July 2016. “Then it was three or maybe four weeks later that I manage to persuade her to come join me in Botswana and we camped out with each other under the stars,” Harry said. So romantic!

Make sure to find out how Harry incorporated the trip to Botswana into the engagement ring!

Photos: BBC/CNN, WENN
Posted to: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

