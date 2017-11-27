Meghan Markle Shows Off Engagement Ring in First Post-Engagement Appearance with Prince Harry!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made their first official appearance during a photo opp after announcing their engagement today!

The 33-year-old royal and 36-year-old American actress posed for photos and answered some questions on Monday afternoon (November 27) at Kensington Palace in London, England.

The couple looked so happy, holding hands and beaming. While they didn’t reveal too many details, they told reporters that Prince Harry‘s proposal was very romantic. Meghan also showed off her stunning engagement ring!

