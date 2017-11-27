Meghan Markle's Engagement Ring Features Princess Diana's Diamonds
Details are now emerging about the engagement ring that Prince Harry gave to Meghan Markle when he proposed earlier this month.
The 36-year-old American actress debuted her ring in a photo opp after the news broke. The ring was apparently designed by Prince Harry himself and is composed of three diamonds. The center diamond is from Botswana – you may remember, the pair visited the country this summer!
The two surrounding stones are from Prince Harry‘s mom, Princess Diana‘s personal collection. Prince Harry chose a gold band, and the ring was constructed by Cleave and Company, court jewelers to Queen Elizabeth, E! News reports.