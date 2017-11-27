Top Stories
Mon, 27 November 2017 at 10:47 am

Meghan Markle's 'Suits' Co-Star Patrick J. Adams Reacts to Her Engagement with a Joke!

Meghan Markle's 'Suits' Co-Star Patrick J. Adams Reacts to Her Engagement with a Joke!

Patrick J. Adams co-starred with Meghan Markle on their TV show Suits for many years – and he just posted a tweet about her engagement to Prince Harry!

The 36-year-old actor replied to the Kensington Palace announcement and wrote, “She said she was just going out to get some milk…”

A few months back, Patrick posted a photo of him and Meghan and the media misconstrued it, forcing him to delete his social accounts.

Meghan and Prince Harry announced their engagement earlier today.

