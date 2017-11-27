Meghan Markle's 'Suits' Co-Star Patrick J. Adams Reacts to Her Engagement with a Joke!

Patrick J. Adams co-starred with Meghan Markle on their TV show Suits for many years – and he just posted a tweet about her engagement to Prince Harry!

The 36-year-old actor replied to the Kensington Palace announcement and wrote, “She said she was just going out to get some milk…”

A few months back, Patrick posted a photo of him and Meghan and the media misconstrued it, forcing him to delete his social accounts.

Meghan and Prince Harry announced their engagement earlier today.

She said she was just going out to get some milk… https://t.co/y7cnM0eC9D — Patrick J Adams (@halfadams) November 27, 2017

