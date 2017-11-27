Melania Trump's Rep Slams Report She Didn't Want First Lady Role

Melania Trump‘s team is speaking out to slam a report in Vanity Fair that claimed she did not want to become the First Lady of the United States.

“She didn’t want this come hell or high water. I don’t think she thought it was going to happen,” the report claimed.

A spokesperson for Melania says that this is not true at all.

“Once again part of the liberal media, this time Vanity Fair, has written a story riddled with unnamed sources and false assertions. As a magazine tailored to women it is shameful that they continue to write salacious and false stories meant to demean Mrs. Trump, rather than focus on her positive work as First Lady as a supportive wife and mother,” the statement read (via CNN). “As has been stated on the record many times before, she is honored by her role.”

Pictured inside: Melania participating in an arts and crafts project with children and students from Joint Base Andrews in the East Room of the White House on Monday (November 27) in Washington, D.C.