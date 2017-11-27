Top Stories
Find Out Why Jay-Z Was Forced to Cancel His Concert

Find Out Why Jay-Z Was Forced to Cancel His Concert

Mon, 27 November 2017 at 2:01 pm

Melania Trump's Rep Slams Report She Didn't Want First Lady Role

Melania Trump's Rep Slams Report She Didn't Want First Lady Role

Melania Trump‘s team is speaking out to slam a report in Vanity Fair that claimed she did not want to become the First Lady of the United States.

“She didn’t want this come hell or high water. I don’t think she thought it was going to happen,” the report claimed.

A spokesperson for Melania says that this is not true at all.

“Once again part of the liberal media, this time Vanity Fair, has written a story riddled with unnamed sources and false assertions. As a magazine tailored to women it is shameful that they continue to write salacious and false stories meant to demean Mrs. Trump, rather than focus on her positive work as First Lady as a supportive wife and mother,” the statement read (via CNN). “As has been stated on the record many times before, she is honored by her role.”

Pictured inside: Melania participating in an arts and crafts project with children and students from Joint Base Andrews in the East Room of the White House on Monday (November 27) in Washington, D.C.
Just Jared on Facebook
melania trump slams report she didnt want to be first lady 01
melania trump slams report she didnt want to be first lady 02
melania trump slams report she didnt want to be first lady 03
melania trump slams report she didnt want to be first lady 04
melania trump slams report she didnt want to be first lady 05

Credit: Olivier Douliery/CNP; Photos: INSTARimages.com
Posted to: Melania Trump

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Jay-Z canceled his upcoming concert in Nebraska - TMZ
  • Mackenzie Ziegler's new music video is out now - Just Jared Jr
  • Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder apologizes for her #metoo campaign comments - TooFab
  • Bruno Mars wins big at the 2017 Soul Train Awards - The Hollywood Reporter
  • You can buy Sabrina Carpenter's new merch on Cyber Monday - Just Jared Jr
  • Linethea Leeks

    Everyone knows she’s an ex prostitution whore who’s still a racist.

  • meme

    She’s a lovely woman and doing FLOTUS her way, which is how it should be.

  • meme

    you’re a moron.