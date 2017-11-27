Miley Cyrus Doesn't Like Her Own Pop Music Most of the Time

Miley Cyrus revealed how she really feels about pop music on The Voice tonight!

The 25-year-old “Malibu” singer and coach on the singing competition show opened up while reflecting on her team member Brooke Simpson‘s performance of Pink‘s “What About Us.”

“We always look forward to – I really, really look forward to ’cause I get to imagine it and create it with you but – your performances,” Miley told Brooke. “I think people will look forward to keeping you on the show, so everyone has to vote for Brooke obviously to see that happen. But what you all can really look forward to is Brooke‘s record when she makes one.”

“She has got such an amazing year and an amazing way to interpret pop music – which, I’m the popstar sitting here and I don’t even like pop music half the time, I don’t even like my own pop music most of the time – but you take a song that’s on the radio that I cant always relate to and, like Adam [Levine] said, make it about you,” Miley continued.

“In the beginning I always kind of fought back about doing mainstream ’cause actually Adam taught me sometimes when something’s on the radio, people know it so well, it’s hard to make it your own,” Miley added. “But you did it perfectly this week and I’m just so, so proud of you.”