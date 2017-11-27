Naya Rivera Hit Husband Ryan Dorsey in the Head, Police Say

More details about Naya Rivera‘s arrest for domestic battery this weekend have been revealed.

The 30-year-old former Glee actress was on a walk with her husband Ryan Dorsey, 34, and their two-year-old son Josey when she allegedly struck him in the head.

Ryan told police that Naya “had struck him in the head and the bottom lip while the two were taking their child for a walk down the street.”

“Ryan provided me with a cell phone video recording of Ryan being struck by Naya. I then detained Naya and charged her with domestic battery,” the officer added, according to People.

Cops responded on the scene at 9:33pm on Saturday night (November 25) in West Virginia.

“While we will not release details of the incident beyond what is in the criminal complaint (charging document), we will say the two were arguing over their child,” the police sergeant said in a statement. Ryan did not need medical attention.