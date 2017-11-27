Prince Harry Asked Meghan Markle's Parents Permission Before Proposing

Prince Harry proposed to Meghan Markle earlier this month in London, England, we learned today, and details are being revealed about the upcoming Spring 2018 wedding and the proposal!

The Palace revealed that Prince Harry asked Meghan‘s parents – Thomas Markle and Doria Ragland – permission before popping the question!

After asking Thomas and Doria, Prince Harry received their blessing.

In a statement released by the Kensington Palace Twitter account, Thomas and Doria said, “We are incredibly happy for Meghan and Harry. Our daughter has always been a kind and loving person. To see her union with Harry, who shares the same qualities, is a source of great joy for us as parents…We wish them a lifetime of happiness and are very excited for their future together.”

Doria, a yoga instructor and social worker, and Thomas, a Hollywood cinematographer, divorced when Meghan was a child.