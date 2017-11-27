Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are Engaged!

Prince Harry is officially engaged to Meghan Markle!

Kensington Palace announced the news hours ago on the official Twitter account.

“His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales is delighted to announce the engagement of Prince Harry to Ms Meghan Markle,” the announcement read. “The wedding will take place in spring 2018. Further details about the wedding day will be announced in due course. His Royal Highness and Markle became engaged in London earlier this month. Prince Harry has informed Her Majesty The Queen and other close members of his family. Prince Harry has also sought and received the blessing of Ms Markle’s parents.”

Prince Harry and Meghan first met back in July of 2016.

Congratulations to the happy couple!!

