Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Discuss His Mom Princess Diana in First Interview Together (Video)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gave their first joint interview as a couple today (November 27) and they opened up about his late mom, Princess Diana.

The 33-year-old royal talked about how he used two diamonds from Diana‘s jewelry collection for the engagement ring to “make sure she’s on this crazy journey” with them.

“Not being able to meet his mom, it’s so important to me to know she’s a part of this with us and I think in being able to meet his aunts and different people who are so important to his mom, I’m able to in some way, know a part of her through them and of course through him,” Meghan said. While looking at her ring she said, “It’s incredibly special to be able to have this, which sort of links where you come from and Botswana, which is important to us.”



Harry was asked what his mom would think of Meghan and he said they would be “thick as thieves, without question. I think she would be over the moon, jumping up and down, you know so excited for me, but then, as I said, would have probably been best friends — best friends with Meghan.”