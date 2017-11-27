Prince Harry Reveals the Moment He Knew Meghan Markle Was 'The One'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their engagement today and shortly after, took photos in front of the world and answered a few questions.

While posing for pictures, one reporter asked how he proposed. The couple declined to answer just yet, but did remark that it was very romantic.

Then, another reporter asked when he knew Meghan, 36, was “the one.” Prince Harry, 33, sweetly responded, “the first time we met.” So sweet! Meghan and Prince Harry were first linked last summer. She just left her TV show Suits to move to London with Prince Harry.

The Palace announced that the couple will be wed in the Spring of 2018, and will live at Nottingham Cottage on the Kensington Palace grounds.

